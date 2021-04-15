Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG apologizes over power failure, assures work in progress

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Thursday, apologised for the power outage experienced by many Nigerians across the country.

According to him, the problem was caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.

Mamman, who stated this in a string of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, however, assured Nigerians that the problem would be fixed and power would soon be restored.

He wrote, “I sincerely regret the recent Power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that.

“The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

“Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues.”

