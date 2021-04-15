Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Four killed in fresh Taraba attacks

Younews Ng April 15, 2021 Crime, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 54 Views

Barely two days after gunmen killed one person at Ikyaior village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, gunmen Wednesday night killed four persons in separate attacks in the area.

A local resident, Mr. Msuuve Aondoakaa, told our correspondent on the phone that gunmen numbering about 20 invaded Tor-Iorshagher village about 9:30 pm, killing one person and injuring several others.

Aondoakaa, who lamented series of unprovoked attacks in the area, called on Governor Darius Ishaku to find a lasting solution to the insecurity situation in the area.

In another separate attack, in the nearby Rafinkada, Mrs. Joy Audu, told our correspondent that three persons were killed on Wednesday night by unknown gunmen, while others sustained bullet wounds.

Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr. Daniel Adi, confirmed the two separate attacks

