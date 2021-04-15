Strong indications Buhari returns to Nigeria today !

All things being equal,

President, Muhammadu Buhari, is due to be back in Nigeria today

Recall that Buhari has been in London since March 30 in what the Presidency described as a routine medical checkup.

There are indications that arrangements have been concluded to receive the President in Abuja any moment from now.

Already armed soldiers and policemen on “route lining” duties have been stationed at strategic points on the road from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to the Presidential Villa.

This is the usual practice whenever there is a presidential movement.

Details later…