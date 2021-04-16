263 houses for demolition as Lagos starts rail project, 25 compensated

No fewer than 263 properties are affected with the construction of the 37-km Rail Mass Transit Red Line, which will traverse from Agbado to Marina, Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State kicked off the construction of the rail line expected to move more than one million commuters daily on Thursday, a statement from the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile added.

The statement noted that the governor presented cheques of varying amounts as compensation to 25 residents whose properties, businesses, and accommodation will be affected by the project, adding that “over 263 properties are affected. Many of the property owners and tenants were smiling as they got their cheques.”

It noted that the rail corridor will be constructed in three phases.

“The first phase (Agbado-Iddo), which will be completed in 24 months, will be sharing track with the Federal Government’s Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project up to Ebute – Metta.

“It will have its dedicated track from Ebute – Metta to Oyingbo and reduce travel time from about two and a half hours to just 35 minutes. The passenger capacity of the first phase is 500,000 daily,” the statement added.