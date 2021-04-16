COVID-19: NCDC announces 80 new cases, total now 164,080

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 80 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,080.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

It stated that the country reported no death relating to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while the country’s death toll was 2,061 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The agency said the new cases were reported across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said Lagos reported 29 cases, Rivers 19, Zamfara 6, Akwa Ibom 4, Edo 4, Osun 4, Plateau 4, Ogun 3, Kano 3, Nasarawa 2, FCT 1 and Oyo 1.

NCDC however said 154,285 people had recovered from the deadly virus, representing a recovery rate of 94 per cent, as the number of recoveries on Thursday increased by 15 in the country.

It said that the country had also tested 1,803,177 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.