Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Eight arrested over refusal to fast in Kano

Younews Ng April 16, 2021 News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 99 Views

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudebiyya in Sharada, Kano, over their alleged refusal to fast during Ramadan.

The Executive Director of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Thursday.

Kibiya said the arrests were made following reports from residents of the areas.

The statement said, “The culprits were five females and three males, eating in the afternoon in the month of Ramadan.”

It further explained that the board would continue to conduct raids in all parts of the state to curb the development.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Wike boasts : Nobody can become president without River’s bulk vote

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said on Thursday that anybody jostling to be president ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.