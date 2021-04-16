Ganduje wades into Dangote, BUA’s dispute

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has waded into the dispute between Dangote and BUA companies owned by two business moguls from the state.

This is in order to resolve the lingering conflict among the two Kano State prominent indigenes Aliko Dangote and Abdussamad Isyaka-Rabi’u over the establishment of a Sugar plant by BUA.

A statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor on Thursday in Kano, said the reconciliation meeting took place on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Kano Emirate and the Kano State Council of Imams joined the governor in the reconciliation meeting.

Recently, there were reports that Dangote complained about the establishment of a sugar plant by BUA International Limited in the Port Harcourt free trade zone, saying it was out of tune with export laws.

Anwar said after the meeting, the Chairmen of both Dangote and BUA agreed to work together to supply enough sugar to satisfy the demand of the country.

According to him, the meeting put a stop to all rumours that the duo was in dispute over sugar business control in the country.