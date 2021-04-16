IPOB Says, We produce arms locally.. denies DSS on plot to import

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said it produces its arms locally.

The secessionist group stated this on Thursday while debunking allegation credited to the Department of State Services that IPOB was plotting to attack banks to get money to purchase arms.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, described the allegation as a poor script.

He said, “We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally .

While assuring banks in the area of safety, the pro-Biafra publicist said IPOB members were freedom fighters and not criminals.

The group’s statement read in part, “The DSS is propelling this wicked propaganda to blackmail Eastern Security Network and IPOB, and dent our global reputation.

“IPOB and ESN are not criminals and we have no plans or agenda to touch any institution particularly banks.

“We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally and cannot attack or kidnap anybody for ransom. “We don’t inflict pains on the people we are fighting for their freedom. DSS must stop this rubbish and engage their time on something more meaningful. This poor script cannot fly… ESN has never left its mandate which is to defend Biafra land against Fulani terrorists and killer herdsmen.”