Pressure mounts on Pantami to resign over alleged terrorists link

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, is under intense pressure to resign.

The hashtag #PantamiResign has since been trending online having well over 18,000 retweets as of the time of filing this report.

He has come under fire on popular social media platform, Twitter, over his alleged link with terrorist groups, Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The Nigerian Twitter community also said the minister cannot be trusted with the data of Nigerians, especially with the ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module integration exercise under his watch.

In a viral video recorded many years ago which was later confirmed by his lawyer, Michael Numa, the minister was seen engaging the late Boko Haram leader, Mohammed Yusuf, in a public debate.

Pantami, an Islamic scholar, according to Peoples Gazette, also once declared that he was always happy when infidels were massacred.

Peoples Gazette said Pantami’s comments were contained in three audio recordings of his teachings in the 2000s, when he took extreme positions in support of the brutal exploits of Al Qaeda and Taliban elements who were on a campaign to obliterate the West and conquer other parts of the world.

Peoples Gazette also said Pantami did not return a request seeking comments from about whether or not he has eschewed his violent Salafist views.

A tweep, @YemieFASH wrote, “A terrorist apologist is not worthy of being a government official. #PantamiResign”

“This Pantami issue is far more serious than we treat it to be. I had this nightmare last night where Boko Haram had the data and location details of every single Nigerian, including the president. Pantami has to resign and answer the law. We’re in danger!! #PantamiResign,”@MOMPERE55 stated.

@mrflairr also tweeted, “Whether Nigeria is a serious country or not, we are calling for the resignation of Pantami immediately. Please all of us need to make this trend and put pressure on the government to achieve this. #PantamiResign”

“Pantami having access to NIN of all Nigerian citizens is the same thing as Osama Bin Ladin having access to our homes especially the kitchen…Pantami resignation is not an attack to the Arewa people it’s a preventive measure to kill Osama Bin Ladin again. #PantamiResign,” wrote @Ugonna37489321.