Wike boasts : Nobody can become president without River’s bulk vote

Younews Ng April 16, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics Leave a comment 91 Views

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said on Thursday that anybody jostling to be president of Nigeria would need to secure votes in Rivers to combine with either Kano or Lagos to emerge victorious.

Such pivotal position, he said, established the importance of Rivers State in the political scheme of the country.

Wike spoke at the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party Local Government Election Campaign at Ulakwo in the Etche Local Government Area.

“I keep telling the Peoples Democratic Party that no state has given more votes to the party than Rivers; and it is only in Rivers, in the whole of South-South, that the All Progressives Congress didn’t get 25 per cent votes in 2019 general elections.

“In Nigeria, nobody wins presidency if you didn’t win either Rivers and Lagos or Kano and Lagos together. Rivers is not a state anybody can joke with. Some states went to negotiate with them. Rivers didn’t do it,” the governor said.

