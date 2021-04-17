Gunmen kill 2 students, set 2 vehicles ablaze in Anambra

Unknown gunmen numbering about seven on Thursday stormed Ogidi (close to Oyeolisa market) along the old Onitsha/Awka Road and set ablaze a highlander Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a wagon gulf parked adjacent to a bank.

The gunmen, who drove on a black Pilot SUV without a number plate, had on arrival, started shooting indiscriminately into the air to scare people before setting the two vehicles ablaze.

It was in the process of setting the vehicles ablaze that a tricycle operator carrying two students, was coming towards the scene of the incident and the robbers shot at the occupants of the tricycle, shoot at it, killing the two students while the operator escaped unhurt.

Reacting, a man who parked his car that was also hit by the bullets, Chief Pat Agbata said, “This showed there is no security in the state.

“My car, parked in front of my office, was riddled with bullets and they killed two students returning from school.”

Efforts made to contact the state PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, proved abortive as his phone was switched off.