Makinde’s axe falls on LAUTECH VC

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has shown Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) Prof Michael Ologunde the door marked exit.

Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, stated this in a letter on Friday.

The letter reads: “His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State and the visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University, has directed that the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. M. O. Ologunde should step aside until further notice.

“Consequently, the VC has also been directed to hand over forthwith to the next principal officer in rank in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of normal activities of the institution.”

Though the reason for his sack was not disclosed, we gathered it may not be unconnected with the accusation by Makinde tha the vice-chancellor instigated workers of the university to agitate payment of their unpaid salaries.

Makinde said he was surprised workers at the university started agitating payment of outstanding salaries immediately after the crisis rocking the university was resolved.

The Oyo State Government had taken ownership of the university formerly owned jointly with Osun state