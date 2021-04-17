WAEC introduces new method of collecting results

The West African Examinations Council has said that candidates can now collect Attestation of Results and Certificates from any of its offices in Nigeria.

This is a departure from the past that required candidates to collect the said documents from the office of the Council in the state where they had their examination.

In a statement signed by the Ag Head, Public Affairs WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, the Council pointed out that the new modalities on the collection of certificates only apply to private candidates.

On Attestation of Results, WAEC said both private and school candidates can obtain theirs from any of its offices in Nigeria.

The statement said, “The new modalities are a clear departure from what obtained in the past, where it was mandatory for private candidates to collect their certificates or Attestation of Results from the WAEC office in the state where they sat the examination. With this new initiative, candidates can apply and collect their Certificates or Attestation of Results (both School and Private Candidates) from any WAEC office of their choice in Nigeria.

“Modalities for Collection of Attestation of Results and Certificates (Private Candidates) are as follows:

“For Attestation of Results, candidates are required to make their requests from any office of the Council and pay a non-refundable fee for the service.

“For collection of certificates, candidates are to make their requests from any office of the Council and pay the prescribed fee;

“Candidates must state clearly the preferred office of collection of the printed Attestation of Result or Certificate and would be required to pay for courier service for delivery to the chosen location.

“Candidates contact details (Mobile Phone Number and E-mail Address) must be provided at the point of request