Why Aso Rock Cabal Is Against Arms Deal Probe

The revelation by Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.), National Security Adviser, NSA, that despite the billions of Naira appropriated for arms purchase in the past few years, the arms and ammunition were neither bought nor supplied to fight the war against insurgency has stirred a hornets nest.

Hence, many Nigerians have been calling for a thorough investigation of the arms deal scandal in order to unravel those behind such a monumental scam which jeopardised the security of the nation and well-being of Nigerians in the past five years.

But the amorphous group, popularly known as Aso Rock Cabal, which controls and decides activities in the Presidency is bent on frustrating any such probe in this regard.

The recently sacked security Service Chiefs failed woefully to curtail the Boko Haram insurgency to a decent minimal in over five years in office, and despite unhindered access to the President and huge funding made available to them.

With the disclosure by the NSA, it is not far to fetch the reason the nation is being ravaged by a ragtag group and band of insurgents, Boko Haram.

According to sources within Aso Rock, this cabal led by the Presidents cousin, Alhaji Mamman Daura, takes decisions after their clandestine meetings, and even go ahead to execute without consulting with the President.

Anyone who attempts to stand in their way is either blackmailed to be in the bad book of President Muhammadu Buhari, or is blocked any access to see the President.

Cross Fire learned that the young nephew of the President, Tunde Sabiu, who is the Personal Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief, is the hit man of the cabal as he is the one who decides what memo the President reads and approves.

As the Personal Assistant to the President, all memos, files and letters are routed through him. Therefore, in collaboration with the cabal, he decides what the President gets to read, approve, and those among his staff, including Ministers that he can see.

Sabiu is the most powerful man in the government, according to Aso Rock players. On behalf of the cabal, he operates as the man Friday, executing and implementing with precision all that the cabal wants.

Hence, after the NSAs disclosure which they (cabal) viewed as a bombshell and inimical to their interests, they embarked on a media spin. Usually, their media anchorman is the Senior Special Assistant on media to the President, Garba Shehu.

It was his burrowing into the underbelly of the media that resulted in what was interpreted as a denial by the NSA that he never said the arms were not supplied.

The desperate effort of the cabal to colour the revelation of the NSA, Cross Fire learnt, is mainly to prevent a probe of the arms scandal and cover up their tracks.

A security expert, who spoke to this medium, noted that the cabal was neck-deep in the arms deals along with the former Service Chiefs, especially Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff; and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, former Chief of Air Staff.

It was the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who superintended the bogus purchase for the missing arms and ammunition. The deal runs into billions of dollars, the source disclosed emphatically.

As a matter of fact, late Kyari directed and ensured that the former Service Chiefs were reporting to him directly as against the National Security Adviser at the time. He was able to pull that rare feet off with the support and connivance of the cabal-in-chief Mamman Daura and his handmaiden, Sabiu.

With the imprints of key members of the cabal in the arms deal, all efforts are being put in top gear to prevent any call for probe of the arms deal scandal.

“They know that late Abba Kyari was the kingpin behind the bogus arms purchase; therefore, they are doing everything possible to sweep it under the carpet, especially as Kyari acted in sync with the hierarchy of the amoebic Aso Rock cabal.

One of their strategies is to ensure the removal of the NSA, who is not only a whistleblower in this matter, but a stumbling block in their way, in perpetrating their agenda.

As the nations Security Adviser, there is no way most of these things can happen without his knowledge; hence, getting the NSA on their side is very key. But since Monguno is not co-operating, they have resolved to remove him from office, the Aso Rock player told Cross Fire.

The cabal who is said to have a huge budget to dismantle the NSA through systematic campaigns has suggested the disgraced former Director-General of Directorate of State Security, DSS, Lawal Daura, as a replacement.

If due to Dauras track record, he is unable to scale through, the immediate Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Buratai, is expected to step in as their candidate.

Cross Fire learned that even as President Buhari is holed up in London for a checkup, the members of the cabal are at work perfecting their strategies, including sending an emissary to the President in London, insisting on the NSAs removal and implementation of their cloudy agenda.

However, the President is still not convinced on why he should sack the NSA.

Certainly, the days and weeks ahead promise to be revealing as the forces collide and contend for supremacy!