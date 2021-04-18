Amotekun boss says, We use ‘African science’ to rescue kidnap victims in Osun

The Osun State Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Amitolu Shittu, has said the state-owned security outfit had successfully used Yoruba spiritual powers, which he called ‘African Science’, to secure the release of some kidnap victims.

Shittu, who commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for establishing the outfit a year ago to help check the spate of insecurity in the state, noted that some kidnap victims were recently released following an experiment of the African science.

He assured that as the field commander of Amotekun in Osun State, he would explore extraordinary means to stem the tide of insecurity, one of which included the Yoruba spiritual powers.

He said, “Yes, it (African science) is one of the best tools that we are using today. This is the first time I will be divulging this information to the public. Sometime ago in Osun, some persons were kidnapped and we searched for over 24 hours, there was no clue as to where the criminals had taken the persons to.

“I talked to my people and we got in contact with the families of the victims. We experimented on something and it worked out. The victims were voluntarily released. It was African science which may be in form of prayer in our traditional way. The victims were released, the kidnappers gave them back their phones and every other item they took from them.

“When they were released, we went to their various homes to find out what transpired and they told us that the kidnappers told them that they (victims) were using people from outside who have supernatural powers that were conflicting with theirs.

“Specifically, they told the victims that their link with Amotekun was affecting their operations. That was how they were released. Since then we have been improving on our mode of operation.