Sheffield United relegated from Premier League

Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League was sealed when they lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The defeat left the Yorkshire club 19 points behind fourth-bottom Burnley with a maximum of 18 remaining.

Sheffield United finished in the top half last season on their return to the top flight but have looked relegation favourites for a long time after taking two points from their opening 17 games of this campaign.

Willian Jose’s first goal for Wolves did the damage in the 59th minute, meaning Sheffield United now share the unwanted record of being relegated after 32 Premier League games set by Derby County and Huddersfield Town.

