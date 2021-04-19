Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Kelechi Iheanacho shoots Leicester into FA Cup final

Younews Ng April 19, 2021 Events, News, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 112 Views

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho once more lived up to his billing on Sunday evening when his goal ensured that Leicester City qualified for the English FA Cup final for the first time in 52 years.

Iheanacho struck in 55 minutes for what proved to be the only goal of the match in which his Nigerian compatriot Wilfred Ndidi also sparkled in the midfield for Leicester City.

There was not a single shot on target for Southampton all through game.

Leicester will face Chelsea – which defeated Manchester City yesterday – on May 15

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Armed soldiers

Military set for massive recruitment, as manpower becomes low

The Nigerian military will soon embark on massive recruitment to improve the numerical strength of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.