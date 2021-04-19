BREAKING: Kelechi Iheanacho shoots Leicester into FA Cup final

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho once more lived up to his billing on Sunday evening when his goal ensured that Leicester City qualified for the English FA Cup final for the first time in 52 years.

Iheanacho struck in 55 minutes for what proved to be the only goal of the match in which his Nigerian compatriot Wilfred Ndidi also sparkled in the midfield for Leicester City.

There was not a single shot on target for Southampton all through game.

Leicester will face Chelsea – which defeated Manchester City yesterday – on May 15