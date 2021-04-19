Military set for massive recruitment, as manpower becomes low

The Nigerian military will soon embark on massive recruitment to improve the numerical strength of the armed forces in an effort to end insecurity and engage the nation’s youthful population in securing the country.

The Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd.) said this while briefing a combined troop of the Nigerian Navy, Airfoce and Army on Sunday at the Operation Lafiya Dole theater command in Maiduguri.

In company with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the minister said the security situation had been studied and the conclusion was that some strategies had to be evolved to end the Boko Haram insurgency and other insecurity challenges confronting the country.

“We have studied the requirements; that’s why we are here to verify and see how best we can solve these problems in order to being this war to an end in favor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The minister said the Nigerian Armed Forces had proven themselves globally.

He said, “Very soon we will embark on the recruitment of other soldiers and officers so that we can improve on manpower holdings of these operations.

“We will bring new equipment, new skills and I’ll want all of you to benefit from them so that you can be more effective, more efficient in this assignment.”