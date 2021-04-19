No Insurance claims for Lagos buses burnt during #EndSARS – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says state government cannot file for insurance claims on the mass transit buses burnt during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

He, however, said the government would replace the vehicles.

According to him, the premium paid on the vehicles did not cover what eventually happened to them.

Several government properties especially buses were burnt during the protests.

Sanwo-Olu stated these in an interview on Channels Television which was aired on Sunday and monitored by our correspondent.

The governor said, “In fact, we have started the conversation. The interesting thing is that we are working with a local bus manufacturing company and it is going to come with almost the same specification as the ones that were unfortunately destroyed.

“They were insured but insurance will never cover you 100 per cent. These are beyond insurance; they are like natural disaster or events like arson or riots, which are not covered. These are like unforeseen, unexpected incidents.”