Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

No Insurance claims for Lagos buses burnt during #EndSARS – Sanwo-Olu

Younews Ng April 19, 2021 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 131 Views

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says state government cannot file for insurance claims on the mass transit buses burnt during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

He, however, said the government would replace the vehicles.

According to him, the premium paid on the vehicles did not cover what eventually happened to them.

Several government properties especially buses were burnt during the protests.

Sanwo-Olu stated these in an interview on Channels Television which was aired on Sunday and monitored by our correspondent.

The governor said, “In fact, we have started the conversation. The interesting thing is that we are working with a local bus manufacturing company and it is going to come with almost the same specification as the ones that were unfortunately destroyed.

“They were insured but insurance will never cover you 100 per cent. These are beyond insurance; they are like natural disaster or events like arson or riots, which are not covered. These are like unforeseen, unexpected incidents.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Armed soldiers

Military set for massive recruitment, as manpower becomes low

The Nigerian military will soon embark on massive recruitment to improve the numerical strength of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.