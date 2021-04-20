Gov. Sanwo-Olu Honours Assaulted Police Officer With State Plague

By Felix Mordi

ASP Sunday Erhabor of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who resisted the temptation of overreacting in the face of serious assault occasioning harm, despite wielding a rifle, has been honoured by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Erhabor was malhandled on Saturday, April 17, 2021, by a one-way traffic offender, 33-year-old Victor Ebhomenyen and his co-traveler, Etinosa Obaywana, now on the run, at Four Point Hotel, Oniru on Victoria Island Lagos.

According to a press release by the state Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the Governor was so excited and impressed by the conduct of the senior police officer that he presented him with a state plague as a mark of honour and prestige to appreciate his commitment to promoting core values of modern policing and protection of fundamental human rights.

The state police spokesman further stated that, while presenting Erhabor to the Governor, Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Governor’s office in Alausa, Ikeja, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, extolled his virtues, describing his Professionalism, perseverance, self control and maturity, exhibited at the scene, as worthy of emulation.

CP Odumosu, also appreciating the Governor and the good people of Lagos State for their love toward the police family in the state, assured the general public that police personnel in the state Command would always emulate and exhibit high level of professionalism and perseverance, even at the height of fierce provocation, while on duty or off duty.

Meanwhile, the suspect, has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation and possible prosecution, while his car, white Hyundai with Reg No. MUS 251 EH, has been impounded for necessary penalty in line with the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.