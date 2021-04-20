JAMB registers 130,749 candidates in 9 days..63 in Sokoto State !

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the board has registered a total of 130, 749 candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) as of Sunday, April 17th, 2021 according to their chosen examination centres.

Recall that amidst initial hitches, the board announced the commencement of registration for the 2021 UTME/DE on Thursday, April 8 and fixed the closing date as Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The board in the latest edition of JAMB bulletin announced that 130,749 candidates have registered for the examination across the 36 states of the Federal including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

An analysis of candidates’ registration across the country showed Kaduna State taking the lead with 17, 494 candidates ahead of Lagos, and the FCT, Abuja, respectively.

The table showed Lagos State and the FCT, Abuja had 14,628 and 12,319 total number of registered candidates as of Sunday, 17th April 2021, respectively.

Lagos State and the FCT were followed by Benue 6,848, Delta 5,197 and Yobe State 4,931, respectively.

Besides, the table showed Sokoto, Bayelsa, Zamfara and Ebonyi states occupying the rear with 63, 491, 597, and 927, respectively.

Kaduna metropolis with 10,175 had the highest number of registered candidates’ followed by Abuja Municipal 3,811, Makurdi 3,541 and Jos with 3,423 candidates, respectively.

However, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has warned scammers and other merchants of fraud to stay away from the Board, saying its system would get anybody who perpetuates or attempts to act against established norms.

The Registrar revealed that the Board had embedded fail-safe mechanisms that are capable of taking care of such developments knowing that some bad eggs in the society would want to try the resolve of the Board.

He advised would-be scammers, like Mr Sahabi Zubair, the ringleader of the group that was allegedly involved in the seizure of the details of some ad hoc staff of the Board, to steer clear of the Board so as not to succumb to the series of booby-traps in its processes