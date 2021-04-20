Lists of properties Court asked EFCC To Recover From Okorocha

N59.6 billion taken from the local government system by Okorocha.

The Eastern Palm University built with Imo money but personalized by Okorocha.

The N96 billion being the stolen portion of Imo’s IGR for eight years.

N40 billion siphoned through the unexecuted 27 general hospitals projects.

The Old IBC premises at Orji.

The Nekede and Orji Mechanic Villages.

Vast expanse of land on the Sam Mbakwe Airport road acquired by the Government for the purpose of attracting a Naval Base.

The Adapalm in Ohaji which Okorocha leased out to investors and left in ruins till date.

The Concorde Hotels, an enviable investment of the State which was acquired by Okorocha through some proxies.

Westbrook Hotels which was built by Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

WODDI Wellness Center owned by Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, built on the former Imo State Secretariat Annex, a land forcefully acquired from the State by Uche Nwosu as Commissioner for Lands.

The Reach FM owned by Uche Nwosu, without any known legitimate means of owning such huge property.

The multi billion Naira Farmers Market built by Geraldine, Okorocha’s sister, on a land belonging to the State.

Over twenty-five plots State land acquired by Uche Nwosu upon which El Freeda Foundation was built. This is the Foundation through which billions of Naira have been laundered out of the State.

Extervia Mega Supermarket opposite Civic Center Estate owned by Ogechi Ololo, Okorocha’s sister.

Municipal Plaza owned by Nkechi Okorocha built on a land forcefully acquired from a civil servant by Uche Nwosu.

Twitter Bites acquired by Geraldine Okorocha forcefully from Mr. Fans.

Spibat Estate most of which land was forcefully taken from Mbieri people by Okorocha.

House of Freeda Malls in Owerri, Abuja and Lagos built by Uloma, Uche Nwosu’s wife.

Multi million worth poultry farm beside Shoprite owned by Uche Nwosu on a land forcefully acquired.

N800 million given to Okorocha’s sister, Geraldine per annum, for Christmas trees.

N600 million diverted through the supposed renovation of the Imo State Secretariat.

N18 billion looted through the alleged construction of primary school blocks across the State.

Recovery of all the markets in the State which Okorocha has claimed 30% ownership.

Recovery of the ISOPADEC funds and the 13% oil derivation funds which amount to over N20 billion.

Recovery of the cardboard industry at Owerri-Ebeiri in Orlu.

Recovery of the N2 billion diverted through the construction of the completely worthless Akachi Tower.

A probe into and recovery of over N120 billion diverted through failed road projects. There is no single road project done by Okorocha that is not a failure.

Recovery of hundreds of plots of land taken from the State by Okorocha and family, spread across the state.

Recovery of Imo’s security votes which Okorocha personalized for eight years.

Recovery of IRROMA equipment worth billions of Naira looted by Okorocha.

Recovery of ITC vehicles and investments looted by Okorocha, and many more loots!