Opinion : Is Mourinho Really a Bad Coach?

Yet again, for the third time in 7 years, Jose Mourinho has been sacked as coach by a top English Football club. First, it was Chelsea in 2014, then Man United in Dec 2018, and now Tottenham Hotspur, midway into a coaching contract that was supposed to terminate in 2013.

In Man United, despite winning the Europa League cup for the first time in the club’s history, Mourinho was sacked the following year because the club was in the 6th position in the Premier League, and the owners wanted a top 4 finish. His replacement, Old Gunnar Solsksjaer eventually ended the league that year in the same 6th position.

This time, despite qualifying Tottenham Hotspur for its first final in 13 years, the League cup finals, he has been shown the door. Reason, the club is currently 7th in the Premier League and wants to finish top 4. The owners could not even allow him to lead the club to the finals next weekend.

The question is: has Mourinho performed so poorly in the past 7 years to deserve a triple sack?

Granted, he has won just one title in 7 years, a poor record compared to his illustrious haul of 24 trophies and over 20 individual awards including the Premier League coach of the month award with the same Tottenham in November 2020. Is this a case of a coach being as good as his last victory?

I think Mourinho’s problem is beyond performance. His main problem seems to be people management and managing his bosses. He seems to fall out easily with his players, especially the big ones, and with some of his bosses. His communication style may need some refining. Some of the scathing comments he has made against his players before the camera are better made personally. In a nutshell, he needs to be more emotionally intelligent, and he needs a big dose of humility, which is the hallmark of leadership.

I believe he still had a lot of successful coaching career ahead of him. He only needs to refine his leadership skills.