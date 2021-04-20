Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Village hunters fight kidnappers, rescue victims, 3 hospitalized

Younews Ng April 20, 2021 Crime, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 60 Views

The Police Command in Osun State, on Monday, said three persons were shot during a failed kidnapping attempt at Koka Village in Ibokun Local Government Area on Sunday.
SP Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson of the command in a statement, said suspected hoodlums armed with guns, invaded Koka Village about 11:45p.m. on Sunday to kidnap residents.
Opalola, however, said residents and hunters of the community were able to mobilise and engage the hoodlums in a gun battle, thereby aborting the kidnap operation.
“About 11:45p.m. on Sunday, unidentified hoodlums attacked Koka Village in Ibokun Local Government Area and attempted to abduct some villagers.
“Consequently, villagers and hunters mobilised and engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and liberated themselves.
“Three villagers and hunters, however, sustained bullet wounds during the rescue operation.
“The injured victims are receiving treatment at the State Hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo and they are responding to treatment.
“The police have, however, drafted officers to join the locals to carry out a cordon and search operation in the area.
“Efforts are also ongoing to apprehend the fleeing culprits,” she said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Gov. Sanwo-Olu Honours Assaulted Police Officer With State Plague

By Felix Mordi ASP Sunday Erhabor of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who resisted the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.