FG should allow state handle mineral resources

“The federal government is carrying so much load that they are not supposed to carry, allow states to develop these minerals and pay royalty to the federal government, that is the way it’s supposed to be,” Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor told Uchechukwu Ogah, the visiting Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development.

It’s a no-brainer. That’s what a progressive government would do in a situation where successive FGs have failed abysmally to develop mineral resources across the country for the benefit of the people and the society.