Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG should allow state handle mineral resources

Younews Ng April 21, 2021 buhari, Editorial, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

“The federal government is carrying so much load that they are not supposed to carry, allow states to develop these minerals and pay royalty to the federal government, that is the way it’s supposed to be,” Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor told Uchechukwu Ogah, the visiting Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development.

It’s a no-brainer. That’s what a progressive government would do in a situation where successive FGs have failed abysmally to develop mineral resources across the country for the benefit of the people and the society.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

MMA2 returns passenger’s lost bag containing N2.3m

The aviation security team at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 has returned lost baggage ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.