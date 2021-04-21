Amotekun frees Ekiti monarch, arrests kidnap kingpin

The Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti in the Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State, Oba David Oyewumi, who was kidnapped in his palace on Thursday, has regained freedom.

A source, who said the monarch had been taken for medical attention, said, “Kabiyesi has been released. We are happy about this, but I do not know whether any ransom was paid or not.”

Recall that the traditional ruler was kidnapped by six gunmen, while a family source on Monday said the abductors demanded N20m ransom.

The Ekiti Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig Gen. Joe Komolafe, said the traditional ruler was rescued at Obbo Ile in Kwara State with the support of the vigilante members in Kwara State and Amotekun operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, said, “The traditional ruler has been reunited with his family, though he is at present receiving treatment in hospital because of the trauma”

In a related development, the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps on Monday arrested 35-year-old Mohammed Bello, aka Yellow, alleged to be the mastermind of kidnapping in the Ilejemeje, Oye, Ikole areas of the state.

The Amotekun boss said, “He is the one giving information and directing kidnappers to their victims in the area.

“We have been looking for him since December 25 last year when he was fingered in the kidnap of a businessman, Happiness Ajayi, at Iludun Ekiti in the Ilejemeje council area on Christmas day.

“He was involved in the kidnap a fortnight ago of a petrol station manager at Isan Ekiti, as well that of the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba Oyewunmi on Thursday. He was arrested while returning to Isan Ekiti after the kidnap of the traditional ruler.”