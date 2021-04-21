Buhari congratulates CNN award winning journalist, Oshunkeye, at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned journalist and winner of the CNN African Journalist of the Year 2006, Shola Oshunkeye, as he turns 65 on April 20, 2021.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President congratulated the Oshunkeye family, the media fraternity, and “all those who celebrate the journalist of repute,” urging him to continue to share the knowledge and experience with the younger generation of journalists.

He saluted the professional strides of Oshunkeye, which he garnered over more than three decades with media houses like Concord Press, where he rose to edit the then best-selling Weekend Concord.

Oshunkeye was also an Associate Editor at TELL Magazine, editor of The Spectator, a publication of The Sun Publishing Limited, and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Ghana.

He also won the Nigerian Media Merit Award Best Print Journalist in 1996.

He is currently the President/Chief Executive Officer of The Crest Publishing and Entertainment Company Limited.