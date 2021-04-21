Comedian Ada Jesus dies after kidney ailment and her fallout with Prophet Odumejeje

The 22-year-old comedienne died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in an Abuja-based hospital.

She was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ada Jesus died days after celebrating her 27th birthday on the 19th April 2021.

The death of Ada Jesus is currently trending on social media.

A few days ago, the comedian was surrounded by well-wishers as she celebrated her birthday at the hospital.

The young lady, who battled kidney disease before her death, sought the forgiveness of people she offended including actress Rita Edochie and controversial prophet Odumeje