Dangote acquires additional 400 trucks

Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of SHACMAN brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of an additional 400 units of SHACMAN trucks.

The largest buyer of SHACMAN brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group has since the entrance of SHACMAN vehicles into the Nigeria market through Transit Support Services Limited as SHACMAN Nigeria six years ago bought over 3,500 units of the brand.

Since the partnership started in 2016 with an initial order of 500 locally assembled SHACMAN trucks by Dangote, his commitment to empower local manufacturers and the continuous patronage have created jobs in the South East by reviving ANAMMCO plant in Enugu with an opportunity to produce trucks locally instead of importing them.

Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, Manufacturers of SHACMAN Heavy and Medium Duty Trucks and Road Tractors is one of the biggest trucks manufacturing company in China.

With other customers like BUA Cement, ABC Transport, AA Global logistics, NUSTANZA Motors and many others, over 4,500 SHACMAN trucks are running on Nigerian roads at the moment.