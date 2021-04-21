Fagbemi for burial Thursday

General Rev. Apostolic Mother Mary Fehintola Fagbemi, who died on April 8, 2021, will be buried in Lagos on Thursday April 22.

Born on October 10, 1939, her parents were Baba Oluso Benjamin Akinadewo Adekahunsi, the founder of Oke-Igbala Olu Missionary Society, Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Ondo City, and Holy Mother Emily Olasunmi Akinadewo.

Fagbemi is survived by Dr. Omoniyi Blessing Fagbemi, the Chief Medical Director of Longing Hospital Group; Prince (Prof) Ifagbemi Awamaridi, Prince Taiwo Oluwayemisi Fagbemi, Prince (Engineer) Kehinde Oluwadamilola Fagbemi

and Dr. (Mrs) Olajumoke Oluwagbemisola Idowu Olawale-Success