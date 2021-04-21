OAU undergraduate commits suicide over failed business deal

A 200-Level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in the Department of Management and Accounting, Emmanuel Adedeji, has reportedly committed suicide.

Emmanuel, it was said, left a suicide note after he took a poisonous substance which led to his death.

It was not immediately clear why Emmanuel took the decision, as some sources close to him gave different reasons as to why he drank poison.

A classmate of the deceased, who preferred anonymity, said Emmanuel suffered depression after a failed business deal.

But another source that commented on the matter, said the deceased did not look like he was depressed when he was seen near the Conference Centre of the university on Monday.