Parents Beware ! : Drugged cookies for school children in market, NDLEA arrests syndicate

A 300-level student, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for allegedly selling drugged cookies to schoolchildren and other unsuspecting members of the public.

It was gathered that Agboje was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative Estate in Abuja after she allegedly gave a young girl drugged cookies to eat, which made the victim to lose her mind and unable to sleep.

The victim was making incoherent utterances.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Tuesday, said Agboje was arrested on Sunday with four pieces of the spiked cookies.

According to him, Rhoda confessed under interrogation that she prepared the cookies with a friend and sold each pack of three pieces for N1,500, adding that a follow-up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the cookies.

The statement read in part, “According to the Commander, FCT Command of the NDLEA, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, the boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, and all the equipment used for the production of the cookies were brought to the office for further investigation.

“The suspect confirmed that she usually sells at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including schoolchildren, who are the most vulnerable. The suspect also supplies some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT.”

Babafemi added that narcotics agents with the Federal Capital Territory Command of the NDLEA had launched a manhunt for another member of the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis, alcohol and Rohypnol, among other ingredients.

Commending the operatives of the command for busting the syndicate, the Chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), noted that the activities of the syndicate were not only criminal, but unconscionable as they were deliberately luring schoolchildren into drug under the cover of selling to them cookies.

“I wish to draw the attention of parents to this new devious strategy to get children addicted to drugged cookies and to urge them to remain vigilant, while monitoring what their children and wards bring home from school or consume as snacks,” Marwa stated