Super League goes to Court

Organisers of the Super League said they would file court motions to stop players being banned and “ensure the seamless establishment and operation” of the competition.

A letter to Ceferin and Infantino that seen by AFP, confirm this yesterday.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the head of the new ESL, said it was “impossible” that clubs would be thrown out of the Champions League, whose upcoming semi-finals feature Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

“Madrid will not be kicked out of the Champions League, definitely not. Nor City, nor anyone else,” he said, also insisting that players would still be able to represent their national teams.

“Football has to keep changing and adapting to the times. Football is losing interest. Something must be done,” Perez said.

The breakaway announcement came just hours before UEFA announced a new, 36-team format for the Champions League, which had been conceived to placate the continent’s biggest clubs.

Backed by finance company JP Morgan, the Super League is offering the founding clubs 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion, £3 billion) for infrastructure investment and to offset pandemic costs.

A major issue is that for the clubs, most of them heavily indebted and saddled with enormous player salaries.

But now, they are expected to receive a further 10 billion euros in “solidarity payments” over the life of the initial commitment — much more than the returns available in the Champions League.

Britain’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden said the English clubs could find themselves subject to a formal review under British anti-trust law, which prevents the formation of monopolies or corporate cartels.

“We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening,” the minister said, vowing a “very robust response”.