Jonathan, Daniel in Close Door Meeting, 2023 horse trading suspected

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Wednesday held a Close Door meeting with former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

Although details of the meeting was sketchy as at the moment, but political watchers believed it cannot be unconnected with the 2023 Presidential elections in Nigeria and the need to build bridges across a regions of the country for a peaceful transition.

Since he joined the ruling All Progressive Congress few months ago, the Ogun State Governor who contested for the Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2017 and who also served as the Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaigns in 2018, has been running a whistle stop contact and consultations among various political leaders and stakeholders.