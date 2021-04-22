Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Jonathan, Daniel in Close Door Meeting, 2023 horse trading suspected

Younews Ng April 22, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 83 Views

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Wednesday held a Close Door meeting with former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

Although details of the meeting was sketchy as at the moment, but political watchers believed it cannot be unconnected with the 2023 Presidential elections in Nigeria and the need to build bridges across a regions of the country for a peaceful transition.

Since he joined the ruling All Progressive Congress few months ago, the Ogun State Governor who contested for the Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2017 and who also served as the Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaigns in 2018, has been running a whistle stop contact and consultations among various political leaders and stakeholders.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Kaduna varsity students’ abductors demand N800m

THE kidnappers of students of Greenfield University, Kasarami, in the Chikun Local Government Area of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.