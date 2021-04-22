Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kaduna Conducts Examination for Aspirants into Local Governnment Offices

Local Government Chairmanship and Councilorrship aspirants writing Examination to test their competence on Wednesday April 21,2021. The Examination was moderated by the Kaduna State Electoral Commission.
Sources say those who fail the test will be ineligible to contest.

