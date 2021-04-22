Local Government Chairmanship and Councilorrship aspirants writing Examination to test their competence on Wednesday April 21,2021. The Examination was moderated by the Kaduna State Electoral Commission.
Sources say those who fail the test will be ineligible to contest.
Kaduna Conducts Examination for Aspirants into Local Governnment Offices
