Kaduna varsity students’ abductors demand N800m

THE kidnappers of students of Greenfield University, Kasarami, in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have established contact with some parents of their victims, demanding for N800m for the release of the kidnapped students.

The students and a matron were abducted on Tuesday around about 8.45pm, claimed the life of a porter with the institution; the only privately-owned university in the state.

Our correspondent, who was in the university community after the incident, gathered that but for the timely intervention of the operatives of the Operation Thunder Strike, the bandits, said to be between ages 17 and 20 years old, would have taken away more students.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack, saying, “There was an attack yesterday (Tuesday) in Greenfield University along Kaduna-Abuja road around 20:15 hours.”

One of the parents of the kidnapped students, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday, told our correspondent that the bandits asked for the said amount for the release of the unspecified number of students abducted on Tuesday night.

“I don’t know what we are to pay individually but collectively, they said N800m,” he said.

An official of the school told our correspondent that no fewer than 19 students were still unaccounted for.