Soldiers say police lied for saying rescued abducted students

April 22, 2021

There was, however, a drama on Wednesday following the confirmation by the state Police Command’s of the abduction of the students of the Greenfield University.

It was learnt that some of the soldiers at the camp were unhappy that the state police command claimed the credit for the rescue of some of the students.

One of the commanders, who led the operation, on sighting newsmen, said, “You the media, you are writing that the police carried out the operation. The police are claiming the credit of what they didn’t do or know anything about at all.

“I have not slept since 2am (early hours of Wednesday) and you guys are writing that police rescued the students.”

Another solder said, “When we brought them (students), our commander ordered that we bring food for them and they ate. We also cooked for those that are fasting (Muslim). Where were the police? That’s why we don’t like seeing them

