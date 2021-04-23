Buhari okays appointment of 18 new justices for Court of Appeal

The National Judicial Council (NJC) chaired by Ibrahim Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), had in March recommended the justices to the president for elevation.

And in accordance with Section 237 & Section 238 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the Court of Appeal, subject to their official seniority at the bench.

See the list below: