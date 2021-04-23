Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari okays appointment of 18 new justices for Court of Appeal

Younews Ng April 23, 2021

The National Judicial Council (NJC) chaired by Ibrahim Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), had in March recommended the justices to the president for elevation.

And in accordance with Section 237 & Section 238 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the Court of Appeal, subject to their official seniority at the bench.

See the list below:

  1. Bature Isah Gafai
  2. Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo
  3. Waziri Abdul-Azeez
  4. Yusuf Alhaji Bashir
  5. U sman A. Musale
  6. Jauro Ibrahim Wakili
  7. Abba Bello Mohammed
  8. Mohammed Danjuma
  9. Danlami Zama Senchi
  10. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar
  11. Hassan Muslim Sule
  12. Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu
  13. Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen
  14. Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi
  15. Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck
  16. Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke
  17. Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe
  18. Bola Samuel Ademola

