For real, not movie.. Actor, Baba Ijesa arrested for allegedly defiling 14 yr old girl

Labelled a Paedophile! …Olarenwaju James, a Nollywood actor and comedian , popularly known as Baba Ijesha has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly Defiling a 14 year old girl , an act the police claimed started when the minor was 7. The Police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Thursday April 22,2021 claimed that Baba Ijesa has confessed to the crime and the act was also captured on CCTV Camera by the complainant who reported the acts to the Police

The Police Statement

“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor

The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation

Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.”