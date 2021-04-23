Gov. Abiodun Gives Bungalow ,N2 Million to Ogun Indigene who emerged as LASU Best Graduating Student

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, splashed a two-bedroom bungalow and a sum of N2m on Oladimeji Sotunde, an indigene of the state who emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos.

Abiodun equally announced that his administration would set an Education Endowment Fund with a seed money of N5m, in honour of Faith Odunsi, a student of the Ambassadors College, Ota, who emerged winner in the Global Open Mathematics Tournament.

The governor made these known at the presentation of awards and certificates to outstanding teachers and learners in various competitions, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The event tagged ‘Celebration of Ogun Laureates 2021’, was organised by the state government to honour students and teachers, who won laurels in different educational completions such as mathematics quiz, JETS, Teacher of the Year, NYSC Presidential Award and so on.

In their respective goodwill messages through virtual, the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, the Director, National Mathematical Centre, Abuja, Professor Adewale Solarin, the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Isiaq Oloyede and the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Olufemi Bamiro, lauded the state government for giving education a top priority, which has culminated in achievements recorded by the students and teachers.