Gunmen abduct 2 nurses, 24 hrs after Greenfield students’ kidnap, still in Kaduna

Bandits suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two nurses working with Idon General Hospital In Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The hospital is located less than a kilometer from a police checkpoint along the Kaduna-Kachia road in Idon.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday comes barely 24 hours after several students were abducted and one person killed during an attack on Greenfield University along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Chikun Local Government Area.

The Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Cafra Caino, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television said the bandits stormed the general hospital through the fence with deadly weapons and started shooting sporadically within the hospital premises.

He explained that two nurses identified as Afiniky Bako and Grace Inkut who were on night duty were taken away by the bandits.

The Chairman also said that plans were underway to boost security in the hospital and environs to avoid a future occurrence of such an attack.

One staff member was killed and scores of students kidnapped in a Tuesday night attack on a private university, Greenfield University, located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the university late at night and started shooting sporadically before they took some of the students away.

The locals said that the university with about forty students population does not have enough security on the ground, despite being located in one of the epicenters of kidnapping, a situation which they believe made it easier for the bandits to gain easy access into the institution.