Houseboy kills boss with cutlass while sleeping, steals jewellery , phones

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a houseboy, identified as Emmanuel Akpan, for allegedly killing his boss and stealing some personal items of the deceased.

Some of the items allegedly stolen from the deceased are N3,500, two phones, jewellery and a generator.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the command in Akure on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, said the suspect killed his boss, Mrs Febisola Adedayo, a restaurateur in Ondo town, with a cutlass while she was sleeping.

According to the CP, Emmanuel was brought to work for Adedayo by his friend, Goodness Akpan, with an assurance that she was wealthy.

“Both of them fled to a village in Ogun State but were trailed there by police detectives, who arrested them,” Salami stated.

Emmanuel said Goodness convinced him to kill his boss in order to steal her property, but the latter denied the allegation.

The command also paraded 26 others arrested for various criminal activities across the 18 local government areas of the state.