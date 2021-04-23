Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Minister Condoles With Tourism body Over Death of Its President

Younews Ng April 23, 2021 buhari, Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release Leave a comment 58 Views

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) over the death of its President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo.

Segun Adeyemi
Special Assistant to the President (Media)
Office of the Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja, made this known in a statement on , 22 April 2021

In the statement in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister described Alhaji Rabo’s death as a big blow to the tourism sector in Nigeria, considering the great ideas he espoused towards the development of the sector.

He recalled Alhaji Rabo’s invaluable contribution to the work of the Post-Covid-19 Initiatives Committee for the Creative Industry, saying as a member of the committee, he acquitted himself well.

Alhaji Mohammed said the deluge of tributes paid to the late FTAN President in the wake of his death was enough testimony to the fact
that he lived an impactful life.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and beseeched God to grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

For real, not movie.. Actor, Baba Ijesa arrested for allegedly defiling 14 yr old girl

Labelled a Paedophile! …Olarenwaju James, a Nollywood actor and comedian , popularly known as Baba ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.