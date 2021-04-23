Minister Condoles With Tourism body Over Death of Its President

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) over the death of its President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo.

Segun Adeyemi

Special Assistant to the President (Media)

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja, made this known in a statement on , 22 April 2021

In the statement in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister described Alhaji Rabo’s death as a big blow to the tourism sector in Nigeria, considering the great ideas he espoused towards the development of the sector.

He recalled Alhaji Rabo’s invaluable contribution to the work of the Post-Covid-19 Initiatives Committee for the Creative Industry, saying as a member of the committee, he acquitted himself well.

Alhaji Mohammed said the deluge of tributes paid to the late FTAN President in the wake of his death was enough testimony to the fact

that he lived an impactful life.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and beseeched God to grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.