Three abducted Greenfield University students shot dead

Younews Ng April 23, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 67 Views

Three students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State who were abducted by bandits suspected to be kidnappers have been killed by their abductors.

The students were among those that were abducted by bandits from the private university located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Tuesday night.

Confirming the development, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the remains of three students were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by himself and the Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lieutenant Colonel MH Abdullahi.

The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Eyewitnesses had said the gunmen stormed the university and started shooting sporadically, before taking some of the students away.

The locals said that the university with about forty students population does not have enough security on the ground, despite being located in one of the epicenters of kidnapping, a situation which they believe made it easier for the bandits to gain easy access into the institution.

In recent times, Kaduna has been facing series of attacks by bandits including assaults on schools.

