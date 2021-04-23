Words of caution for #40m richer- Pure water selling Amputee, on 27th birthday

Am sure you all remember her,that Amputee that was discovered some weeks ago and her story set the cyberspace agog. Today is her birthday as she clock 27years on earth.

You may be moved to say “Nobody is ugly,money makes everything bright”

Mary dropped out in Jss 3. And is a single mother.

She survived an accident in 2006 that took lives of everyone in the bus, including her parents (father and mother)

Now that help has been coming her way, good spirited Nigerians have been telling her to walk and plan with all sense of wisdom.

“I am happy for her transformation, but she must not lose sight of the real world.

“She must not get carried away with the bliss of the moment. She needs to grab this opportunity with both hands and turn her chance to a sustainable change for her life.

” She will need sound financial advisors to consolidate her present gains, otherwise, few years on, and it may be another “sad song”

” As at last week , she was said to have close to N40million in her account ,donated by Nigerians .

Another well meaning Nigerians adds “Same thing they did with Agege Brad seller.. After a year or 2 she will be forgotten… The bandwagon effect will be over by then..

“See photoshoot she did she must have paid for those clothes she is wearing..

Let’s not forget her pastor or pastors will be after her now too,for offerings and testimonies.

“It is important that the relevant agency of the government and women advocacy groups come to her aid at this critical period of her life to give her the necessary template on how best to invest her money .

“And by now , I would have expected her to have the needed prosthesis for her leg . A very good one goes between N800,000 and N2 million .

This young lady had experienced people taking advantage of her negatively .

She needs guidance to start and maintain this her new God given status .