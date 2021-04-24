Break up agitations across Nigeria worries FG details govs

The Federal Government has taken a step towards addressing the rising agitation in certain parts of the country currently threatening Nigeria’s unity.

According to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, states have been directed to hold consultations and dialogues on the issue and are to report back to the Federal Government.

This was part of the deliberation at the 4th National Executive Committee meeting attended by state governors, ministers, and the Central Bank governor, during which Osinbajo spoke “on pertinent issues affecting Nigerians across the country.”

He tweeted, “On the issue of unity, the Council’s position remains the same. Despite the efforts of those attempting to derail progress, we will continue to affirm the need for one Nigeria, as it remains the best option for us as a people.

“We however understand the importance of addressing the rising agitation in certain parts of the country. To do this, States have been directed to hold consultations and dialogues on the issues identified, with the aim of reporting back by the next Council meeting.”

Osinbajo also debunked the claim by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that the Federal Government printed N60 billion to sort out its obligations to states in March.

“Following clarifications provided by the CBN Governor, the NGF Chairman and the Minister of Finance, we will also like to debunk the ludicrous allegation that N60 billion was printed to shore up allocations for the month of March. This is completely false,” he said.

On other details of the meeting, the VP said, “A presentation showcasing the current status of water, sanitation, and hygiene in the country as revealed by the 2019 WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH-NORM II) survey showed a 3% increase in access to water supply between 2015 – 2019.

“Presentations were also made by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Minister of Aviation, and the Minister of Transport. Each highlighted the impediments and successes in their ministries.

“The Council welcomed these presentations as we work towards finding long-lasting solutions to each of these unique issues.”