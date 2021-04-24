BREAKING: Gunmen raze Gov. Uzodimma’s country home in Imo, kill 2 security aides

Governor Hope Uzodimma’s House has been set ablaze.

It is happening right now in Omuma, his home Town.

Unknown Gunmen are said to be behind it

Report has it that as Imo Governor’s house is on Fire, Vehicles burnt were burnt and , one person feared dead.

Another source said, two security details were already murdered .

Unconfirmed reports have it that the gunmen who were said to have came through the Oguta axis of the State at midnight, killed two yet to be identified security men at at Oguta junction before proceeding to the governor’s house at Omuma.

The source disclosed that the gunmen ripped off the governor’s gate with the aide of a rocket launcher before setting the house on fire.

Six policemen on guard at the governor’s residence was said to have been killed by the gunmen after their attack.