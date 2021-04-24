Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari restores ownership of OML 123, others to NNPC

Younews Ng April 24, 2021 buhari, Business, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 77 Views

In line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and enabling a stable business climate for investment, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC which is in production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the People’s Republic of China on the blocks. The leases belonging to the Federation were revoked on March 30, 2021.

This development reaffirms the commitment of President Buhari to the rule of law and sanctity of contracts.

While directing the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR to retract the letter of revocation of the leases, the President also directed NNPC to utilize contractual provisions to resolve issues in line with the extant provisions of the Production Sharing Contract arrangement between NNPC and Addax.

The restoration of the blocks to NNPC will boost the organisation’s portfolio, thereby making the Corporation to, in the long run, boost its crude oil production and in turn increase the revenue it generates to the Federation Account.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

See what Lagos amputee hawker wants to do with over #40m donations

The Kogi-born Pure water selling amputee is already planning big! With over #40 million in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.