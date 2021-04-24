Ex-Arsenal striker Campbell tells Kroenke: Sell Arsenal to Dangote

Indication that fortune may smile on Nigerian billionaire, Alike Dangoi, to buy Arsenal, has come to the fore again.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell wants Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, as the new owner of the English Premier League side despite Stan Kroenke insisting the North London club is not for sale.

Dangote’s long-time ambition of acquiring Arsenal hit a snag after the club’s director, Josh Kroenke, the son of Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, revealed they had no plans to sell the club.

Kroenke stated this Friday following backlash from fans over their involvement in the breakaway European Super League.

Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game’s European and world governing bodies.

While addressing the fans, Kroenke, whose father Stan Kroenke struck a deal to take full control of Arsenal in 2018, said they had no intention of selling and that they believed they were fit to carry on in their position as custodians of the club.

“We have no intention of selling; I believe we are fit to carry on in our position as custodians of Arsenal. We were put in a very difficult position by forces outside of the club,” Kroenke was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

Dangote has never hidden his desire to buy the London club. Speaking in a Bloomberg report, the successful businessman in 2017 said he had coveted the club since 1980 when he became a fan and added that he hadn’t given up on the dream, adding that his plans to acquire the club were presently on hold until the completion of his $11bn oil refinery in Lagos.

Again, in 2020, the billionaire renewed his bid to acquire Arsenal.

“I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20bn worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,” Dangote said.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can.

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now; I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”