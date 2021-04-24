FG develops 1,200 hectares farm in Ekiti, with 4.5km road

The Federal Government has commenced the process of establishing an integrated farm estate on the 1,200 hectares of land it just recovered and reactivated in Ekiti State.

It announced this on Friday through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, adding that the farm estate was located in Okeako/Irele Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued in Abuja by the authority stated that the farm estate, owned by NALDA, had been in existence for over 20 years but was abandoned over the years.

NALDA’s Executive Secretary, Paul Ikonne, said his agency would develop, reactivate and upgrade the 50 hectares of cashew farm, storage and a processing facility on the estate.

Speaking to farmers in the estate, he said, “We are here to make sure that this abandoned estate comes back to life.

“Your farm produce that you use to take out, you will still take them out to sell but this time it will be fully processed.

“Whatever we are going to produce on this farm will also be processed, we will put processing plants so that we can add value to what we produce.

Ikonne said the farm estate would processing, packaging and farming zones, as he noted that the Federal Government had directed NALDA to revamp the project.

On the issue of insecurity and herders crises, the NALDA boss urged the communities to dialogue with farmers and herders to prevent future occurrence.

He said the funds for the development of the 1,200 hectares farm estate in Ekiti had been made available, adding that NALDA would start with work on the 4.5km road project leading to the farm.